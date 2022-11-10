GPS Sibu candidate ready to serve though labelled as ‘reluctant politician’

SIBU (Nov 10): Even if he is labelled as a ‘reluctant politician’, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Sibu, Clarence Ting, said he is ready to serve the people.

While admitting that he did say he was a last minute candidate and unwilling to contest even on the eve of the nomination, he said that does not mean that he is still a reluctant candidate now.

“When I take on something, for example when I was told of my appointment as Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, I also felt reluctant.

“But when I took up the role (as SMC chairman), I went all out to do it because it is not about me.

“It is the amount of work when you are elected as an MP because it is more challenging than my role as SMC chairman,” he told reporters when met after ‘Longhouse Loan Scheme Dialogue Session’ at Kampung Nyabor Malay Union Club (MUC) hall here yesterday.

The guest of honour of the programme organised by Housing Development Corporation was Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.

It was also attended by Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Ting said he did not want to come out as a GPS candidate and ask people to vote for him but he failed to do the convincing.

“I know the amount of work being done because I was very close to the late Sibu MP Datuk Robert Lau when he was still around.

“I know how much amount of work he had to put in. So that is why we have to think very hard before we even commit.

“But I think the GPS leaders continue to encourage me. So I think I can do something for the people in Sibu.

“I am not going out just because I want people to call me ‘Yang Berhormat’. I have to go out and make sure I meet as many people as possible.

“I am here to serve the people. Reluctant or not,” he said.

On Nov 7, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh called out Ting for being a reluctant politician.

Wong had said that a reluctant politician was highly unlikely to be a good politician or emerge as a good elected representative to serve the community.