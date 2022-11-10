Hackers target Murum rep’s contacts for money

BINTULU (Nov 10): Sarawak state assemblyman for Murum, Kennedy Chukpai Ugon was targeted by hackers on the social media application Telegram after some of his contacts received messages purporting to be him asking for money.

According to the Facebook post of the community service centre in the Murum state constituency, Chukpai noticed the incident when he was at Wang Usin Loghouse in Jelalong, Tubau, a rural area about 100km east of here today.

“Please don’t be deceived,” said the centre, appealing to all parties for caution.

All the contacts of the Murum assemblyman were alerted to be wary and not heed Telegram messages asking them to transfer money to Chukpai who has lodged a police report at the Bintulu police station this afternoon.

In the report, Chukpai said the individual(s) who hacked his account and impersonated him had asked his acquaintances to transfer RM3,000 to a bank account in the name of ‘Sutrisno’.

He denied ever asking anyone to transfer money to him. — Bernama