Integrity, transformation synergy will help SEDC become high performing organisation, says chairman

KUCHING (Nov 10): The synergy of integrity and transformation will form a powerful essence for Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to achieve’ high performing’ organisation that is the pride and crown jewel of Sarawak, says Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain.

The SEDC chairman said with SEDC embarking on a transformation journey, integrity would play a vital role for the corporation to move forward.

“In this transformation journey, we need to allow some headspace for our integrity to grow and evolve as well.

“Integrity is being internalised in all our businesses, not to forget also in our people. With our people spearheading all our day-to-day business with integrity embedded in their hearts, it will be shown in a top-notch quality service, rendered to the people,” he said at SEDC Integrity Day which was officiated at by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here yesterday.

He said SEDC has remained committed to upholding integrity as its work culture.

“Indeed, integrity has always been the top shared values followed by teamwork, quality, professionalism, innovation and creativity, and caring that we believe and practise together,” he added.

Abdul Aziz said that since the establishment of the Integrity Unit on Aug 1, 2019, SEDC had organised 50 awareness programmes such as talks, workshops, and sharing sessions on integrity and anti-corruption which had benefited its leadership team and staff.

“To support our Premier’s aspiration in having the state’s own Certified Integrity Officer (CeIO), we have to date, sent three officers to training in 2019 and 2022, which was organised jointly by the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit and Malaysian Academy of Anti-Corruption (MACA) under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said.

He also said that as far as the federal and state governments’ initiatives in terms of governance, integrity and anti-corruption were concerned, SEDC would always treat the matters as important agenda to embrace, support and implement without hesitation.

“For example, the establishment of SEDC Anti-Corruption Committee to replace the ‘Jawatankuasa Integriti dan Tadbir Urus’ in September 2019; the establishment of Corruption Risk Management Plan in Feb 2020; followed by the development of Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan 2020-2024 in Sept 2020 and the biggest achievement this year was the certification of MS ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) by Sirim on Aug 12.

“All these are made possible through the concerted efforts of everyone in SEDC from the board, to support staff who have always upheld integrity in their daily lives and most importantly, at work,” said Abdul Aziz.