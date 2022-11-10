Invoking Robert Lau Hoi Chew’s name, Dr Annuar asks voters to make Sibu great again

SIBU (Nov 10): Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has called on voters to “make Sibu great again” by voting for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates for Sibu and Lanang.

Speaking during a meet-the-people session last night, he appealed to voters, especially from the Chinese community, to rebuild Sibu and make the town proud.

He thanked voters for responding during the state election and electing three representatives from GPS for the future of Sibu.

“I can tell you this is the best chance for us to change Sibu. I appeal to you my Chinese friends, please give me another two YBs to make six of us plus Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew to make seven of us.

“The era of the late (Datuk) Robert Lau (Hoi Chew) will come back in Sibu again for a great Sibu. If seven of us work together, with hardworking people around, we will make Sibu great again,” he said.

The GPS candidate for Sibu is Clarence Ting, while Wong Ching Yong is standing for the coalition in Lanang.

Dr Annuar, who is Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, said when he was appointed University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) chairman early last year, he came to understand that the course fees were too expensive.

Citing engineering course fees of RM70,000, he said this had affected the intake of students as many could not afford to study at the university.

Understanding the problem, he said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg agreed to offer 50 per cent scholarships for all Sarawakians enrolling at UTS.

He added 200 students (100 Bumiputera and 100 non-Bumiputera) from the B40 group would get 80 per cent scholarships.

Dr Annuar urged everyone, especially Chinese students to join UTS, stressing it is the only university in Malaysia to accept the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

Meanwhile, Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang urged the people of Sibu to give a strong voice to GPS to fight for Sarawak’s rights.

Wong urged voters to give him a chance to do what incumbent Alice Lau could not do.

He said he would fight for RM1 billion development funds for Lanang.