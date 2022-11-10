Ismail Sabri wants agencies to be focused on extending help to flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has directed all agencies, including the Health Department and Social Welfare Department, to give full attention to efforts to help Keluarga Malaysia members who are affected by floods.

In a post on his official Facebook today, the prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Fire and Rescue Department, police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and Civil Defence Force to go to the affected locations to evacuate flood victims.

“I have received reports that several areas in Selangor have been flooded since yesterday.

“Make sure that operations to rescue victims are conducted smoothly, (and) there are adequate food stocks and transport at the ready,” he said.

Ismail Sabri advised the public to always exercise caution during disasters, abide by instructions given by security agencies and make early preparations based on bad weather warnings issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

“Let’s together pray for a quick recovery from this disaster and for the victims to return to their homes safely,” he said.

As at 9pm today, three relief centres have been opened in Selangor, including at Sekolah Kebangsaan Johan Setia in Klang which houses 147 victims. – Bernama