Liew confident of retaining Tawau

TAWAU (10 NOVEMBER): Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for P190 Tawau, Datuk Christina Liew, is upbeat about the outcome of the polls on November 19.

She said her optimism of victory is based on the people’s warmth and acceptance as she visited the various areas in the parliamentary constituency which covers the state constituencies of Sri Tanjung, Apas and Balung.

Speaking to reporters during her walkabout at Fajar Complex on Thursday, Liew, who is the incumbent MP, said: “From our assessment, support for PH is gathering momentum here. More and more people are becoming aware of the pressing need to vote in a new government and a new Prime Minister, based on their conversations with me and the numerous postings on social media.”

She was accompanied on her rounds by Tawau parliamentary liaison officers Robert Penggai, Putra Andon, Steven Chan and Lim Fui Keong. Also present were Tawau DAP leaders Allen Tiong, Wong Su Vui and Philip Yapp as well as party members.

Asked what problems were raised by the rural folks during her visit to Kg Haji Salleh on Wednesday, Liew said: “These are mainly flash floods caused by the overflowing of Sungai Tawau whenever it rains, absence of a bin centre and lack of solar-LED lights to light up certain sections of the village.”

According to the village community representative, Razali Abd Rahman, the children are forced to miss school whenever there is a flash flood because the water level is either knee or waist-deep.

“In view of this, I request Datuk Christina to donate a float boat for the benefit of the schoolchildren.”

Without a bin centre, the villagers have been dumping rubbish into the nearby village, he said.

“And if half the village is in darkness at night, this could contribute to the incidence of unhealthy activities.”

On the sightings of a crocodile under the bridge in the village, Liew advised the village community leaders to report the matter to the district’s Wildlife Department for the necessary action.