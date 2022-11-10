Long Bemang, Long Loyang in Baram flooded after two days of heavy rain (Video)

LIMBANG (Nov 10): Long Bemang and Long Loyang in Baram have been hit by floods today following a heavy rain since Tuesday.

However, Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the flood situation at the two villages remained under control and no evacuation was needed thus far.

“Information received from Long Bemang volunteer firefighters (PBS) stated that as of this morning, the flood water level in Long Bemang remained at 1.5 feet high under the fine weather.

“As for Long Loyang, local residents reported that the flood water level was 1.5 feet high with a rising trend due to the overflowing of Sungai Tinjar,” he said in a statement.

Some 400 residents of Long Loyang and 530 of Long Bemang have been affected by the floods.

Ahmad Nizam added that electricity supply in the affected areas had been temporarily disconnected by Sarawak Energy for the safety of the local residents.