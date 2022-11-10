Look into GPS candidates enticing voters with ‘happy hour’, Lau urges EC

SIBU (Nov 10): The Election Commission (EC) has been urged to look into instances of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates using food and drinks to entice voters.

In pointing this out, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau said the EC should take action if these candidates have infringed election rules.

“I think you have seen today and yesterday – rampant on their social media – of GPS candidates again using drinks and food, or ‘happy hour’, to go entice voters. This time is our Sibu Municipal Council chairman – he is singing karaoke in the longhouse and people are eating and it is such a happy and joyous occasion.

“I do believe under EC rules you are not supposed to do that. (You are) not supposed to wine and dine – it’s like I get you ‘mabuk’ (drunk) then you just vote for me with no policies or nothing. This cannot be the culture of our future government. The rakyat should stand up and say no, I do not want and I cannot be bought by drinks.

“Instead, the rakyat should ask them to sit down and tell us – what are you going to do for me? What are your policies? Getting me drunk today is not going to help in the next five years. This is very important and must be addressed as it is all over (social media). Even my sister in Singapore asked me (about this). People are laughing at us – we are really a joke now,” she lamented in a press conference here on Thursday.

Lau said the EC should look into this matter seriously.

“If it is really against election rules, the candidate should be removed. Otherwise, what are the rules for? Are we lawless?”

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who was also present at the press conference, described the matter as “very serious”.

“Drinking and partying in the presence of the candidate – can you imagine? If the candidate is not there, we don’t know. But if you look at the video, you can see the presence of the candidate who is SMC chairman and GPS candidate for Sibu.

“I believe this is happening elsewhere also with other GPS candidates,” Wong said.

During the press conference, Lau also responded to Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran Lim Kit Siang’s statement, where he urged voters to give Pakatan Harapan a chance to form the next government and for the return of Sarawak’s rights.

She said that she felt what PSB has advocated for has been copied by others, knowing this is what the people want to hear.

“As you can see now, DAP speaks our language, GPS also speaks our language. They cannot speak the same language as us because they have been in power and they never did it. It is also not in their manifesto.

“So, thank you for agreeing to our manifesto but don’t copy our manifesto. If they want to copy our manifesto, they should ‘berundur dari Sarawak’ (withdraw from Sarawak) and ‘biar PSB saja bertanding’ (let PSB alone contest). Because if they are talking our language – if you agree with our manifesto – you have to ‘berundur’ (withdraw) because we are correct,” Lau stressed.