Malaysia logs 10 new Covid-19 deaths, 3,267 new cases in last 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): The Health Ministry recorded a total of 3,267 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths yesterday.

Of the fatalities recorded, two died before reaching hospital, the ministry noted on its KKMNow portal.

This brings the country’s total cumulative caseloads to 4,937,020 cases and the total death toll to 36,514 since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases, 3,265 were local transmissions and two others were imported cases.

A total of 34,829 active cases in the country were reported as of yesterday.

The portal recorded that 33,103 patients were placed under home quarantine and 1,635 others were hospitalised.

Of the hospitalised patients, 91 were placed in the intensive care units while 63 of them required ventilator support.

Malaysia has been seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, following the highly transmissible Omicron XBB subvariant and the series of election campaigns happening across the country ahead of the November 19 vote. – Malay Mail