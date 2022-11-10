Man suffers burn injuries after shoplot in Kuching catches fire

KUCHING (Nov 10): A 19-year-old male victim suffered burn injuries after the shoplot that he was in at 3rd Mile Maong Bazaar here caught fire around noon today.

The victim who works at a nearby snooker centre has been brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment by the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

At the scene now are firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Padungan fire stations who are trying to contain and extinguish the fire on the 3rd floor of the premises.

MORE TO COME