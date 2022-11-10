Man who fell into Sungai Batang Mukah found drowned

MUKAH (Nov 10): A 58-year-old man was found drowned after he is said to have fallen into Sungai Batang Mukah while trying to get into a boat at Kampung Tanjung Pedada jetty here today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said the deceased was identified as Ajeman Saini.

He said eight rescuers from Mukah fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident.

“Bomba personnel and members of the public conducted a search using a fishing boat around the jetty where the victim was said to have fallen.

“His body was found at about 11.05am at the same location,” he said in a statement.

He said the body of the deceased was handed over to the police for further action.