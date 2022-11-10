Marketer freed from cannabis trafficking charge

KOTA KINABALU (10 NOVEMBER): A marketer was freed by the High Court here on Thursday from a charge of trafficking in 2,838.9 grams of cannabis.

Justice Datuk Ismail Brahim discharged and acquitted Yong Glen Ming from the charge under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B (2) of the said Act, without calling for his defence.

In his reserved ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Yong.

Yong was accused of trafficking in the cannabis at Jalan Tuaran on November 25, 2020.

The prosecution had called nine witnesses to testify against Yong, who was represented by Zahir Shah.