Miro: Forget about the past, ensure victory in Puncak Borneo

SERIAN (Nov 10): Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh reminds Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members in Puncak Borneo to forget the past and move on to ensure victory for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said every GPS supporter, especially PBB members, must come together and put aside any difference that they had before.

“GPS supporters and members in Tarat, Mambong and Serembu must unite under GPS to win Puncak Borneo.

“To do that, we must all move as a united GPS team,” he said at the launch of GPS Puncak Borneo election machinery in Kpg Sinjok near here yesterday.

He said although the GPS candidate Datuk Willie Mongin had been in the opposing camp, he has now joined GPS for good.

He said the people in Puncak Borneo must look at the bigger picture, and the bigger picture is GPS.

“Don’t look at the individual. Look at the GPS symbol. Go and bring this message to the grassroots so that together under GPS we will be stronger,” he said.

Willie, who also spoke, openly apologised to all GPS members and supporters if he had hurt their feelings when he was with PKR.

He also thanked lobbysts Wejok Tomik, Neuchlos Jub and Wilson Ahon for their understanding that although they were not selected, one day they would have their chance.

Willie also said that victory in Puncak Borneo would not be his alone but GPS.

“If we cannot win Puncak Borneo, the defeat is not Willie’s defeat. It’s GPS’.

“Let us all fight the battle together because if we don’t we will be conquered.

“There is no party as sincere as GPS. I have been in Pakatan Harapan (PH) and I have seen both sides of the coin. I know more about politics on the other side,” he said.