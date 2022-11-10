SONG (Nov 10): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Kenyalang logo is now the preferred political symbol in Sarawak, especially in the rural areas, said GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said last year in the state election where it was used for the first time, he was quite jittery about the recognition, acceptance, appreciation and support by the people to GPS joining the election for the first time on its own.

“Thank goodness in the (2021) state election, GPS won 76 of the 82 seats contested. In Kapit division, GPS won Katibas, Pelagus, Bukit Goram and Balleh seats.

“Thus the decision by our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to form GPS is a right decision and fully supported by Sarawakians,” he said this in his speech at a the meet-the-people session at Rumah Jarup at Sungai Sempadi in Katibas near here today.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah was the guest-of-honour at the function.

“I am confident we can still do well this parliamentary election (GE15). The feel-good feeling among the people for GPS is still there.

“The rakyat ‘ke ulu, ke ili’ (here and there), they have pledged to support GPS. GPS is strong now but we can make it even stronger. We can do it by sending more GPS members to parliament.

“So I urge Sarawakians to give their fullest support to all GPS candidates. We want to win all of the 31 (parliamentary) seats contested. We will then have a much stronger representation and voice in the parliament.

“Then we will be the most formidable force in protecting our rights, fighting for our fair share of the federal development budget and so forth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nanta, who is the caretaker Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, denied accusations that he had done little to prevent the increase in prices of food and other necessities.

“In 2020, the ministry was given a budget of RM150 million for subsidies. In 2021, I managed to increase it to RM200 million,” he said.

He said many of the accusations were exaggerations.

On his chances in the coming poll, he was confident he could retain the Kapit seat.

He said the oppositions were relying on mere lies and accusations to unseat him because they have no concrete plans, strategy and the funds to implement any effective development.

Nanta said if GPS won convincingly and were asked to help form the federal government, it would press for more ministerial posts in the federal cabinet.