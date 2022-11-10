No election campaign activities at Likas Stadium

KOTA KINABALU (10 NOVEMBER) : Election campaign activities are strongly prohibited at the Likas Stadium.

As such supporters are reminded not to bring political flags, banners or any political materials into the stadium, where Sabah FC will host Kuching City FC in the Malaysia Cup quarterfinal second leg tie tonight.

Sabah FC venue coordinator chief Shamsuddin Mohd Shah said the restriction was to comply with the instructions issued by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) recently.

He said the restrictions involved are any form of banners, flags, slogans and clothes that have political, racial, religious and provocation elements.

“Supporters are not allowed to put up, bring with them or to wear any materials that fall under the four elements.

“The restrictions also include any election campaign activities, distribution of party leaflets or activity of distributing any form of political aid,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shamsuddin said the Sabah FC security personnel and the stadium authorities would conduct a thorough inspection to prevent prohibited items from being brought into the stadium.

“Stern action will be taken against any individual who fails to comply with the rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shamsuddin urged the supporters to come as early as 6:30pm to prevent them from being caught in traffic congestion ahead of the match kick-off at 8:15pm.

“We are expecting around 20,000 supporters to watch the match,” he said while advising the fans to always wear facemasks and to not bring water bottles, umbrellas and helmets into the stadium.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos will head into the match with a 1-0 aggregate advantage having won 1-0 in the first leg played at the State Stadium in Kuching last week.

Captain Baddrol Bakhtiar scored the only goal of the match then to give Sabah FC the edge over their opponents Kuching City.

Rhinos head coach Datuk Ong Kim has then reminded the players of complacency as it was not all over for the Irfan Bakti-coached Kuching City, who has defied the odds to play in their first ever Malaysia Cup quarterfinal.

“We have not achieved qualification (into the semifinal). There is still the second leg to be played at home.

“Kuching City showed what they are capable of with a good performance. We could not afford to take them lightly for certain,” said Kim Swee after the first leg tie.

The winners of tonight’s match will take on either Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) or Kelantan FC in the seminal.

JDT, the Super League and FA Cup champions, are favourite to advance after a 3-0 win in the first leg.

The other half of the quarterfinals saw Selangor FC led Negeri Sembilan FC by 2-0 and Terengganu FC with a slim 1-0 advantage against Malaysia Cup defending champions Kuala Lumpur City FC.