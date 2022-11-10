Para-powerlifter Bryan likely to join brother in Asian Games squad

KUCHING (Nov 10): Para Sukma champ Bryan Junuency Gustin may join younger brother Bonnie Bunyau Gustin in the national squad for the Para Asian Games in Cambodia next year, as well as other following international competitions.

Bryan, 25, together with fellow Sarawakians, Nicodemus Manggoi Moses and Azlan Mos, are likely to be roped into the national team following their shining performance at the recent Para Sukma XX MSN in Kuala Lumpur.

Nicodemus, Bryan and Azlan not only won their respective 88kg, 80kg and 54kg categories, but also smashed a number of the meet and national records.

National para-powerlifting head coach Jamil Adam said the three Sarawakians would be called up soon to join the national training camp in Kuala Lumpur, adding that the selection was based on the trio’s excellent performance at the Para Sukma XX MSN, which was held earlier this month.

“All of them are gold medallists and managed to establish new records during the tournament.

“Thus, such superior performance can be a benchmark for them to book spots in the national team,” Jamil told The Borneo Post here.

On the training camp in Kuala Lumpur, he said the programme would kick off this Nov 21.

“Should the three of them are successfully absorbed into the national team, they would participate in the Para Asian Games in Cambodia next year, and after that, the World Powerlifting Championships in China in August next year,” added Jamil.

The head coach believed that there should no problem for Nicodemus, Bryan and Azlan to book a spot in the national team.

Moreover, he said should the three make the cut, it would be a source of pride to witness the rise of Sarawak-born athletes representing the country in international powerlifting events, in addition to the state already having two world champions – Bonnie Bunyau and Jong Yee Khie.

At the Para Sukma XX MSN, Azlan established a new record in the 150kg category, Nicodemus in the 190kg class, while Bryan performed the best lift in the 180kg discipline.