Passenger fined RM10,000 for smoking in plane

KOTA KINABALU (10 NOVEMBER): A man from Pahang was fined RM10,000, in default, three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday for smoking when he was on board a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu.

Senior assistant registrar Muhammad Azeem Mohd Ridzo, who sat as a magistrate, imposed the fine on Muhammad Afiq Zakwan Zakaria, 32, after he admitted to committing the offence inside the airplane on November 6.

The accused, who works as a water purifiers agent, was convicted under Regulation 100 (1) of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016, punishable under Regulation 206 (2) of the same Regulations.

The offence provides for a fine of up to RM25,000 or a jail term of up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

The fact of the case stated that the accused had been reminded not to smoke inside the flight but he did not listen to the reminder given to him at that time.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the unrepresented accused prayed for a lower amount of fine be imposed on him.

In reply, the prosecution pressed for a heavier sentence saying that the accused’s act could turn on the airplane’s alarm and could create panic inside the plane.