PBK members to act as ‘ghostbusters’ in Parliament if elected, says Voon

KUCHING (Nov 10): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) members who are elected will play the role of “ghostbusters” in Parliament, said Voon Lee Shan.

The PBK president explained this meant ensuring checks and balances in parliamentary democracy.

“The role of the ‘ghostbuster’ in parliamentary democracy is to identify the traitors of all motions,” he told a press conference in Saradise here today.

Voon said once a motion is filed by a parliamentarian, it allows the motion to be debated and votes taken to determine the issues stated in the motion.

“Once there are debates and votes taken, it allows us and members of the public to determine who are in support or against the motion.

“From there we can determine who are the traitors of the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he claimed.

According to Voon, PBK members would also file a private member’s bill.

“This has never been done by any MPs from Sarawak. The reason why they couldn’t do it was because they are controlled by their party leaders. DAP and PKR have to abide to the directives of their bosses in Malaya. BN, now GPS, for more than 50 years associated with and controlled by Umno, has to listen to the directive of Umno and the federal Cabinet.

“This is the rule of parliamentary democracy whereby the voice of the majority in the Cabinet takes precedence. For this reason, no one ever filed a private member’s bill or private motion to seek self-rule and self-determination for Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

According to him, if PBK members are elected as MPs, they would also seek to revoke the Petroleum Development Act 1974 and Territorial Sea Act 2012.

“This is so that Petronas and the Federation of Malaya will have no control over our oil and gas resources. Revoking the PDA74 ensures the oil and gas resources are returned to Sarawak 100 per cent.

“The Territorial Sea Act, which reduced our economic zone from 12 nautical miles to three, has deprived the right of Sarawakians to do deep-sea fishing. We want to this Act to be revoked so that our local fishermen can earn a better living,” he said.

In addition, he said PBK would also seek to revoke the Continental Shelf Act 1966 to take back the rights of mineral exploration in the sea.

Voon claimed to have seen a change in voter support in several areas while campaigning.

“The voters understood the mission and vision of PBK, and what they want now is to see Sarawak free from the control of the federal government.

“The public is confident that PBK will do a good job in Parliament because they have seen the consistency by PBK (in wanting) to restore the rights of Sarawak,” he said.

Voon is contesting in Bandar Kuching under the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket as part of a triparty collaboration between PBK, PSB, and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

He is in a three-cornered fight with incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii (DAP) and Eric Tay Tze Kok (GPS-SUPP).