PKR Sri Aman ex-chief to face the music, says GE15 party candidate

KUCHING (Nov 10): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sri Aman chief Tay Wei Wei intends to submit the name of its ex-chief Jubri Atak to the PKR central disciplinary board for party hopping after the 15th General Election (GE15) has concluded.

“For the sake of the party’s good name, for now I will not take any early and immediate action against him (Jubri).

“After the election, then I’ll send his name for further action by PKR central disciplinary board – since I am also Keadilan’s central leadership council’s deputy secretary-general,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He said this following Jubri’s announcement that he had joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) with immediate effect.

Tay also revealed that he received complaints from members of PKR Sri Aman and had ‘numerous proofs’ indicating that Jubri had supported PSB since the state election last year.

He said Jubri was willing to go as far as to bring along PKR Sri Aman’s committee members to meet with the PSB council members.

“For me, Jubri had not done any kind of damage (to PKR Sri Aman) since he did not have any strong support,” said Tay.

Tay will be contesting against incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat who is contesting as an independent, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS’) candidate Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie and PSB’s Wilson Entabang in Sri Aman in GE15.