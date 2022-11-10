Popular artists to rock Gegor Bera Youth Concert in Pahang

KUCHING (Nov 10): Local rock singer, Amy Search and actress of the phenomenal drama ‘Melur Untuk Firdaus’, Anna Jobling are among the artists who will rock the Gegor Bera Youth Concert which will take place at the Bera Convention Hall in Pahang, on Nov 12, at 8.30pm.

The concert is held in conjunction with the #KeluargaMalaysia Carnival: Anak Muda Gegor Bera, also featured several other famous Malaysian singers like Hael Husaini, Afieq Shazwan, Zoey Rahman, Nizam Laksamana, Fazli Zainal, Santesh, Lock Up, Ex Puxxle and Lin Kah Jun.

This free concert aims to fuel the Keluarga Malaysia spirit amongst Bera residents who are made up of various races, races and religions, using music as an element of unity.

Amy Search expressed his excitement for being able to perform for the first time in front of the Keluarga Malaysia in Bera.

“I will give a special performance for the fans in Bera on Saturday night. If you want to know what’s special, come to the Gegor Bera Youth Concert this Saturday,” said Amy in a statement today

Meanwhile, Anna, who is excited to head down to Bera to meet her fans, said she received many fans’ Direct Messages (DMs) on her Instagram account on their desire to meet her.

“Since yesterday, Anna has been continuously receiving DMs from Bera fans asking about her presence at the Gegor Bera Youth Concert,” she said.

Various interesting programmes will take place in the Gegor Bera Youth Concert including Santai eGames Competition, career carnival and free health checks from 9am to 5pm, while the concert will take place from 8.30pm until 11pm.

Similarly, Miat Quadra E-Sport Club Chairman Mohamad Lukman Afiq Mohamad Faizal, who is also the organizer of the #KeluargaMalaysia: Anak Muda Gegor Bera Carnival, said that esports fans will get to meet Team Haq Esports Club, who are the champions of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) MY Season 10.

The debut appearance of Team Haq in Bera this Saturday, will enliven the eGames Competition which is organized by Miat Quadra Esport Club.

A total of 190 participants from 38 teams will compete in the competition.

Mohamad Lukman said that the competition’s objective was to unearth more young talents in esports.

“We hope this tournament will be an eye opener so that more opportunities can be given to our young talents and make them more competitive.

Team Haq will showcase its youngest player, Garyy or Muhammad Syafizan Najmi Kamarulzaman, 18, skills in esports at the carnival together with his teammates.

“This is one of the opportunities that should not be missed by local esports fans to see for themselves the Team Haq members in action,” he said.

Garyy and his teammates created history when they emerged as the champions of the 10th season of the MY Mobile Legend Professional League (MPL), placing them fourth in the world. The team will represent Malaysia at the Mobile Legends Bang Bang M4 World Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, next year

Garyy, born in Marang, Terengganu, became active in esports in 2019, before joining Team Haq in September last year. In the team, he acts as a ‘jungler’, where his role is more geared towards helping the team obtain victory.

Despite being involved in esports, the former SMK Putrajaya Presint 9 (1) student hopes to become an architect, and is waiting for an offer to further his studies.

Garyy’s highest individual achievement was winning the Most Valuable Player in the individual category at the 10th season of the MPLMY Professional League. His other achievements were MPLMY season 9 runner-up and fifth place in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup 2022 match.

Team Haq Esports Club was founded by Muhammad Aimanulhaq Zaharudin in October 2020. It comprised of Mohamad Nilzaihan Mohamad Neilham, Poh Chun Wai, Aiman ​​Zairie Anuar, Aimin Zairie Anuar, Muhammad Qamarul Hisyam Mohd Shukri and Abdul Wafi Abdul Hamid.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will officiate the carnival, and some 2,000 youths are expected to attend.

For more information, call Duke at 011-29566829 or Yasmin at 017-4820294.