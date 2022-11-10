Rep wants safety features along Pan Borneo Highway route to Tatau, Bintulu Airport junction improved

BINTULU (Nov 10): For the safety of road users especially at night, more road signages and street lights need to be installed along the route of Pan Borneo Highway to Tatau and the Bintulu Airport junction which are currently 87 per cent completed.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang in making the call also hoped the contractor involved will close any incomplete section of roads to avoid confusion for road users.

“When an uncompleted lane is opened alongside a completed one, the situation will cause confusion for road users,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Earlier, Pang was briefed by the project consultant and the Public Works Department (JKR) on the access road from Bintulu to Tatau and Bintulu Airport.

Regarding the construction of the junction to Bintulu Airport, he said the contractor involved promised to complete it on Dec 15, this year.

“We hope to be able to fully use this route starting early next year and use this highway to Tatau all the way to Sibu,” he added.

In the meantime, he also advised road users to drive carefully through the intersections and highway access that has been upgraded, especially at night.

He also extended his appreciation to the contractor involved who worked day and night to complete this road project quickly.

“I am also grateful to the Public Works Department for overseeing this road project for several years and hope that we will be able to enjoy the same quality of highway as in the Peninsula,” he said.

Present at the site were JKR Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway unit head Awang Mohammad Fadillah Awang Redzuan and its northern zone manager Siaw Ming Chian.