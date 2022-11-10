Rina: 6,010 temporary relief centres on standby for floods

BANTING (Nov 10): A total of 6,010 temporary relief centres (PPS) have been identified nationwide as preparation to face possible floods throughout the northeast monsoon period caretaker Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said.

She said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, through the Welfare Department (JKM), was fully prepared with all essential items for flood victims currently in disaster storage depots nationwide pending instructions for them to be despatched.

Rina said there were initial concerns when 35 per cent of these relief centres were also listed as voting centres for the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

“So, let us pray that no major floods occur in the near future and also on polling day,” she told reporters at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah here last night.

Also present were GE15 Kuala Langat PN parliamentary candidate Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi, PN elections director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Earlier, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) issued a preparedness notice for the possibility of flash floods in Pahang, Selangor, Johor, and Sarawak.

DID said the notice was based on the rainfall forecast information from the Numerical Weather Prediction model by the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the South-eastern AsiaOceania Flash Flood Guidance System. — Bernama