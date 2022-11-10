RMAF chief: Armed forces personnel not allowed to attend ceramah in uniform

ALOR SETAR (Nov 10): Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) are allowed to attend “ceramah” or political campaigns held for the 15th General Election (GE15), but not in their uniform, said Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Commander General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

He said ATM members and personnel were never prevented from exercising their rights to choose a government to determine the future of the country.

“In the army, there are rules that we do not get involved in politics, but every member has a right to choose the government. They can attend ceramah, but not in uniform.

“What is clear is that they cannot be directly involved, such as campaigning and carrying banners and flags of political parties. This has been explained to all ATM members and they are aware and understand it,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mohd Asghar Khan presented the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) to 522 ATM veterans at the Aerospace Hall of the Air Force College near here.

“More than 80,000 army veterans who are eligible to receive the PJM have yet to receive the medal to enable them to receive the assistance and benefits provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs ATM,” he added. — Bernama