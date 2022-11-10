Rosey: Stable federal govt needed to boost Sarawak’s economy

MIRI (Nov 10): Sarawak needs a politically stable federal government to boost its economy in order to become a developed state by 2030.

Deputy Women, Children and Community Development Minister I (Women and Children Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus believed that the voters are mature enough to make wise choices during the 15th general election (GE15) polling day on November 19.

“To the voters, choose wisely. The most important thing is to choose a government that guarantees political stability.

“Political stability in the government will boost the state’s economy and the standard of living of the people will also increase in line with our direction to achieve a developed Sarawak by 2030,” she said in an interview recently.

Regarding the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto for the GE15, Rosey, who is also Bekenu assemblywoman, said the manifesto this time is different from the one during the previous general election.

“The manifesto in the previous general election was based on the federal manifesto.

“For the first time, GPS drew up its own manifesto according to the wishes of the people of Sarawak,” she said.

She pointed out that the manifesto focuses on five main pillars that touch on politics and social, infrastructure both urban and rural areas, economy, human capital and government administration.

In the five main pillars, she said there are 25 cores of which the main core is to guarantee the stability of Sarawak and defend the rights of Sarawak in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

She said further, GPS in its manifesto ensured comprehensive development for the people of Sarawak and wanted those young people to participate in the development of Sarawak.

For the Bekenu constituency area, she said many changes have been made by the Sarawak government, especially in terms of road connections.

“In the past, if we wanted to go to the Bekenu area, we had to take a boat. But now, most of the villages and longhouses are connected by road.

“Now, the government is in the process of upgrading the existing road as well as other basic facilities such as electricity and water supply,” she said.

Rosey said there are many projects underway to transform Bekenu’s landscape.

Therefore, she added, it is important to maintain the existing government to continue the agenda for Sarawak’s more glorious future.