RTM, MYTV ink World Cup broadcast sponsorship agreement

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) has signed a broadcast sponsorship agreement for the Qatar World Cup 2022 with MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV).

Broadcasting director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud said under the agreement, MYTV would contribute RM3 million in support of the government’s efforts to broadcast World Cup action in high-definition (HD), for free, to the people.

He said the amount was in addition to the RM32.5 million approved by the government through the Ministry of Finance.

“We are also in discussions with other companies and are still open to any sponsors who want to build their brand with RTM, especially with TV2’s rating being relatively high,” he said after the signing ceremony at Angkasapuri here yesterday.

RTM will broadcast 41 matches, namely 27 live broadcasts and 14 delayed broadcasts through TV2, TV Okey and Sukan RTM channel for Qatar 2022, from Nov 20 to Dec 18, set to involve selected teams such as Germany, Brazil, Argentina, France and England.

The agreement was signed by Che Roslan representing RTM, and MYTV chief executive officer Mohamad Helmi Harith.

Meanwhile, MYTV chief operating officer Azlina Mohd Yusof said MYTV would carry out World Cup promotions across the country, including at 70 restaurants, to raise awareness of the company.

“MYTV has more than five million viewers since its launch in 2019. We aim to increase it to eight million in the near future through field activities and promotions so that it is better known by the people.

“MYTV gives the people a good opportunity to watch world-class football action through HD quality for free and without weather interruption,” she said. — Bernama