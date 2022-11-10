Sarawak cops receive nine reports on election offences yesterday

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sarawak police have received nine police reports relating to alleged election offences yesterday (Nov 9), said Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong.

The Sarawak police spokesperson for the 15th General Election (GE15) said they have also opened up four investigation papers relating to the reports.

“The first investigation paper involved a case in Engkilili where a party’s political flag was found burned,” said Douglas.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire or any explosive substance.

Three other investigation papers, he said, were opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief involving the vandalism of a political party flag, banner and campaign materials.

Two of the cases were in Lubok Antu and one in Serian.

Also yesterday, Douglas said the Sarawak police have also received four police reports from the Election Commission’s enforcement officers for political banners which are deemed defamatory in nature.

“Three of the police reports were received in Kuching and one in Bintangor,” said Douglas.

He added that four of the cases have since been handed over to the Election Commission for further action.

On a related matter, Douglas said the Sarawak police as of Nov 9 have approved a total of 198 permits for political parties to hold their campaigns and political talks throughout the state.

“The Sarawak Police Commissioner has advised all political parties contesting in this GE15 as well as their supporters to always abide by the law,” he added.

Offenders, he said, can be charged for criminal offences as a step to maintain the state’s peace and harmony.