SCIB announces resignation at board level

KUCHING (Nov 10): Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) recently announced the resignation of Datu Soedirman Aini as the director of the company.

Soedirman was an independent non-executive director of SCIB.

“The Board wishes Datu Soedirman well in his future endeavours,” SCIB chairman Shamsul Anuar Ahamad Ibrahim said.

“We would also like to extend our appreciation to him for his guidance and services to the company.

“SCIB is transforming by leveraging on our strengths as the leading precast concrete and Industrialised Building System manufacturer in East Malaysia as well as engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) specialist to expand to Peninsular Malaysia and seek opportunities in neighbouring Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“In particular, we are focused on small to mid-sized EPCC projects related to the construction, expansion, maintenance or upgrades of healthcare, logistics, educational and utility facilities and rural infrastructure such as roads.

“We are also pushing for the adoption of technology in construction with the recent launch of a sample house built using a 3D printing system and the adoption of automation in our manufacturing business as part of the next phase of growth in the construction industry.”