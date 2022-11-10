Simunjan woman fined RM10,000 for online gambling

KUCHING (Nov 10): A woman was fined RM10,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for engaging in online gambling activity in July this year.

Conellia Thomas, 27, from Simunjan paid the fine.

Conellia was charged under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of RM10,000 for each of the gambling machine seized, and an imprisonment for not more than five years, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the police raided an eatery at Jalan Wan Alwi here at around 11.20am on July 20, this year and detained Conellia on suspicion of engaging in illegal online gambling activity

Among the items seized during the raid were a smartphone, which later had been confirmed by an expert to be a gambling machine, and cash amounting to RM130.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case before Senior Assistant Court Registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy, while Conellia was unrepresented by a counsel.