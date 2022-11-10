Single mum in Kuching fined RM1,500 for nospan possession

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sessions Court here today fined a single mother RM1,500 in default three months’ jail for having 518.62 grammes of dextromethorphan, also known as nospan, in her possession last year.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Dayang Norsiah Awang Wen, 48, on her own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 9(1) of the Poisons Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 32(2) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM3,000, or up to one year in prison, or both.

Dayang Norsiah committed the offence at a house in Kampung Gita Lama here around 3.35pm on July 15, 2021.

According to the facts of the case, police raided the house and detained her on suspicion of drug-related activities.

An inspection of the house’s living room found a pink bag hung on a wall, which contained two plastic bags filled with 530 nospan pills in total.

Further inspection of a cupboard in another room found a plastic bag containing a brown box.

There were two plastic bags in the box filled a total of 3,000 nospan pills.

The 3,530 nospan pills were seized and found to weigh 518.62 grammes.

During mitigation, Dayang Norsiah appealed for the most lenient fine as she is a single mother with one child.

DPP Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff, however, requested a deterrent sentence against her on the grounds of the gravity, rampancy of the case, and the seriousness of the offence.

Dayang Norsiah was unrepresented by legal counsel.