Special Olympics Sarawak to send men’s team to SEA Cup meet in Bangkok

KUCHING (Nov 10): Special Olympics Sarawak would send a men’s team to the SEA Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, running from this Nov 12 to 15.

The team from Kuching had won the football competition in the Special Olympics Sarawak, which was held in Sibu recently.

Managed by Prof Khairuddin Ab Hamid and coached by Badrol Hisham Majid, the team members are Aqqil Danish Rusdinata, Mohammad Nur Salahuddin Sofian, Syukur Morshidi, Fazrizal Adenan and Mohammad Hakimi Suliman from SMK Demak Baru, and they are being joined by unified partners Muhammad Danial Haikal Azhar, Muhammad Ashley Sebli from SMK Demak Baru, Kuching and Millan Baros Bong from SMK Asajaya in Samarahan.

This team won the Special Olympics Borneo Cup in Banjarmasin, Kalimantan, Indonesia before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this SEA Cup edition, they will be facing teams from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Also representing Malaysia at the regional-level competition is a women’s team from Melaka.

Meanwhile, Special Olympics Sarawak Kuching Chapter president Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain, accompanied by Badrol Hisham and the team members, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah at the ministry’s office in Bangunan Baitulmakur II in Petra Jaya on Monday.

Fatimah is also Special Olympics Sarawak president.