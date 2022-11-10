Stutong grocery store robber gets seven years’ jail, two lashes

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to seven years’ jail and two strokes of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to robbing a grocery store at Jalan Stutong last year.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff imposed the sentenced against Addian Lois Peter Nawas, 27, who changed his plea during trial today.

Addian was charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, and with a fine or caning.

He robbed the grocery store of RM1,300 armed with a knife around 6.35am on Nov 9, 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, Addian approached a 27-year-old employee at the store while wielding a knife.

He then took cash amounting to RM1,300 from the cash register and fled.

The victim, who was not injured, subsequently lodged a police report.

This led to Addian’s arrest on Dec 3, 2021.

The victim later identified Addian during a line-up.

DPP Danial Mohamad Ali appealed for Addian’s jail sentence to run consecutively with a nine-year sentence imposed against him yesterday (Nov 9) before Judge Maris Agan.

Danial said Addian was found guilty after a full trial and was convicted of committing gang robbery at another store.

Mohd Taufik ordered for Addian’s latest sentence to run consecutively with the earlier sentence, as the offences were committed at different places and times.

Addian was unrepresented by legal counsel.