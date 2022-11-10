SUPP Bintulu launches voter service

BINTULU (Nov 10): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu has launched its voter service at the Tanjong Batu operations room.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang said this is to enable voters to check their voting details and polling stations.

He said the significant increase in voters for this election may have resulted in changes to polling stations.

Pang urged voters to check their voting details and polling stations early to avoid wasting time in case their polling stations had been changed.

“We urge whoever votes in Tanjong Batu or in Bintulu, can come to our office or call us to check your polling stations,” he said.

He said the operations room is manned by sufficient staff and equipped with four computers for that purpose.

Pang added voters can also check their voting details and polling station via MySPR Semak.

“Our staff here will assist those who do not know how to check online,” he added.

The SUPP service centre is located at Shoplot 65, 1st Floor, Lot 8138, Bintulu Sentral, Jalan Tanjung Kidurong.

It is open from 8.30am till 5pm every day.

For further information, call 086-313418.