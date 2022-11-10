True sin was failing to protect S’wak’s rights while in power, PSB candidate tells Chong

KUCHING (Nov 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Stampin candidate Lue Cheng Hing has told rival and incumbent Chong Chieng Jen that true sinners are those who failed to protect Sarawak’s rights when they were in power.

He was responding to Chong’s recent statement calling PSB candidates to stand down from the election.

Lue said this was unprofessional of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman.

“Besides that, he even mentioned that we will be sinners if we don’t stand down,” the Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) member told a press conference in Saradise here today.

PBK is part of a triparty collaboration with PSB and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

Lue reminded Chong that during the 22-month reign of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, many of Sarawak’s projects were cancelled.

“Sarawak needs a lot of infrastructure, which had already been approved, but when the PH government came into power, they actually cancelled them. The biggest being the Batang Lupar Bridge, which cost RM848 million.

“Chong should realise infrastructure for Sarawak is very poor. Now Sarawakians had to bear the cost to build that RM848 million bridge. Remember, this money comes from all Sarawakians’ pockets. We could have used the money to develop much more roads but now we have to sacrifice because the federal government did not give us the funds,” he said.

Lue said it was expected that Chong would protect Sarawak’s rights but he did not, and instead went along with the project cancellations, which was unfair to Sarawakians.

“Our voice in Parliament was not heard during your (Chong’s) time in power. I don’t see why we should elect you again because even when you’re in power you have not done your job to protect Sarawak.

“I hope the people understand who the true sinners are,” he said.

Lue is up against Chong and Lo Khere Chiang (GPS-SUPP) in the fight for Stampin on Nov 19.