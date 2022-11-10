Uggah: More GPS reps in Parliament necessary to protect Sarawak’s interests, rights

SONG (Nov 10): Sarawak needs to send more Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives to Parliament to protect the state’s rights and interests, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said when Sarawak has the numbers, they can support Bills in the state’s interests.

“Similarly, they (MPs) can oppose or veto those impacting us negatively,” Uggah said at the meet-the-people session at Rumah Jarup in Nanga Sempadi, Katibas here on Thursday.

He recalled a recent incident, as narrated by GPS secretary-general and Kapit candidate Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, where a certain minister had tried to move a Bill which had negative impact for Sarawak.

“Sarawak MPs opposed it and successfully prevented it from being passed. That is why this election, we want to win as many, if not all, of the 31 seats contested. If GPS has more parliamentarians, our voice will be very strong,” he said.

Uggah said Nanta, who was also present for the session, must be given the opportunity to represent Sarawak in Parliament again.

“He is quite an extraordinary leader who is very vocal in speaking for us. Both Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and myself, we know him personally because of our long association with him.

“We in GPS and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) are full of confidence in his leadership and chairmanship of the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda),” he said.

Uggah added caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri also knows Nanta very well, as he served as his deputy minister previously.

“Thus, Nanta can easily approach him when he needs to do so in our interest.

“If Kapit voters give him their full support, there is a high possibility he will be appointed a full federal minister again to bring more development, progress and prosperity to both Sarawak and Kapit.

“So my advice here today for all Kapit voters, including the estimated 14,000 Undi18 and new voters, to cast their votes in Nanta’s favour on Nov 19,” he said.

On Urda, Uggah said it demonstrated Abang Johari’s inclusive policy.

“He wants all rural areas to undergo the same positive transformation and Urda has been allocated a RM1.5 billion budget. Its objective is to bring more comprehensive development in infrastructure, utilities and amenities to the whole Kapit division.

“Soon, we will bring in the socioeconomic development aspect as well, as we want to help the people generate more stable income,” he said.

When speaking to the media after the session, Uggah said careful and precise planning was imperative for the successful implementation of development projects.

“As such, the initial preparations will need a bit of time. But when we in the government annouce project approvals, we will walk our talk – it will just be a matter of time when they will be delivered.

“But the opposition has no such plans, programmes or the commitment and yet they choose to ridicule our efforts to discredit them. It would be a sheer waste if you choose to vote for their candidates,” he said.

During the session, Uggah also presented grants from the Unit for Other Religions to various religious organisations in the division.

Also present were Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan.