Vote for me if you want to see change in Baram, independent candidate tells voters

MIRI (Nov 10): Independent candidate Wilfred Entika Rebai has called on voters in Baram to vote for him this general election if they want to see change in the constituency’s political landscape in the next five years.

Wilfred Entika said the people of Baram must not vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), as he claimed that both have failed to become the voice of the people, especially those from Baram.

“I found out that there are many things (issues) that were not brought to the Parliament. Therefore, how is it possible for the federal government to know of our plight and issues in Baram if our representative is not vocal enough in highlighting them?” he asked.

He believed that the voice of the people of Baram can only be heard in Parliament when they have a vocal and strong representative.

Wilfred Entika also claimed that during PH’s 22-months in power, it failed to bring change to the people in Baram.

“That is why I do not mind coming out as an independent candidate and using my own money to finance my campaign because I want to bring change to the people of Baram.

“I want to become their voice in the parliament. Now, it is up to them, whether or not they want me,” he added.

Wilfred Entika is contesting the Baram seat in a three-cornered fight against incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS) and Roland Engan (PH).