Wong takes Dr Sim to task for saying GPS will not ‘sell’ Sarawak after GE15

SIBU (Nov 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has taken Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to task over his statement that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not sell Sarawak after the 15th General Election (GE15).

Wong, who is PSB candidate for Sibu, said he did not understand what Dr Sim was talking about.

“Does he know what he is talking about? Under Barisan Nasional (BN) and under GPS (rule) for the past 58 or 59 years – everything was sold already. (The state’s rights on) oil and gas – gone. Territorial waters – gone. Education – gone. Education was supposed to be under the state but was taken away.

“I don’t know what he is talking about. He should not say that after election, he (GPS) is not going to sell Sarawak. He should say after election, he (GPS) will reclaim – like what we (PSB) say – all the rights which have been eroded.

“That is why I want to question Dr Sim whether he knows what he is talking about,” he told a press conference here on Thursday.

Wong said that Dr Sim’s duty in fact was to reclaim Sarawak’s eroded rights.

That aside, Wong said he had read in papers about GPS’ candidate for Lanang Wong Ching Yong’s proposal to set up satellite heart and cancer centres here.

Ching Yong had said the heart centre would cost approximately RM20 million while the cancer centre would cost about RM30 million.

“He (Ching Yong) said if he is elected, this will be completed during his five-year term. I don’t know whether he knows what he is talking about. In the May 2022 State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, Dr Sim informed the August house Sarawak was going to have a cancer centre built in Kuching.

“He said the federal government has no money and so, Sarawak has to build it first and later be reimbursed by the federal government. He was, at one time, saying RM800 million, RM900 million and in the end, he said RM1 billion (to set up the centre).

“I asked in the DUN whether or not he had gotten an agreement in writing with the federal health minister or Ministry of Health but he never answered. He just said Sarawak will build first and, in the end, he will ask the federal government to reimburse the state.

Wong said Ching Yong wanted to ask the federal government for more funds to build the aforementioned heart and cancer centres.

“The federal government has no money for such thing – a general hospital, maybe, but for a heart centre, cancer centre? No. I don’t know whether this is something he would like to mislead members of the public about,” he said.

On another note, Wong recalled reading in the papers some months ago that Sarawak could afford to spend RM10 billion on development as the state has RM10 billion revenue every year.

On this, the former second finance minister said it was important to take note of recurrent expenditure.

“You need to cover the recurrent expenditure – paying civil servants and all that. That would take up at least over 30 per cent, normally 35 per cent. So, how can you say we have RM10 billion in revenue and you can spend RM10 billion on development?”

Also present at the press conference was PSB Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau.