‘A state public holiday on Nov 18 might lure more voters out to vote’, Wong to GPS

SIBU (Nov 11): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government could declare Nov 18, the eve of the 15th General Election (GE15) polling day, as a state public holiday, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said such a public holiday would facilitate electorates going to the polls and encourage more eligible citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

“If you want more voters to turn up, a public holiday would help. That (declaring Nov 18 a public holiday) is up to GPS, who holds the power now.

“Only the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has the power to declare (Nov 18 a public holiday). If I were him, I would do it to let democracy be manifested fully,’ he said at a media conference at the PSB Bawang Assan branch today.

Wong said Sarawakians working outside of their hometown could drive home to cast their ballots if Nov 18 was made a public holiday.

“A day off on the eve of polling will greatly facilitate voters for the Sibu parliamentary seat, who are presently employed in Kuching or Bintulu, to return to the town to vote – while people who work in (Sibu) town who are from rural areas such as Murum, Belaga or Hulu Rajang can also return there to vote.

“If Nov 18 is not a public holiday, then they may not return. A public holiday would definitely facilitate a higher turnout of voters but I don’t know if the GPS government is in favour of this or not,” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

Wong, who is gunning for the Sibu seat this election, said the GPS government should play a role to ensure Sarawakians can exercise their voting rights, adding a number of employed individuals would be at a disadvantage if no extra day off was declared.

At the time of writing, Perak is reportedly considering declaring Nov 18 as a state public holiday.

Bernama reported that Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said an announcement is expected to be made on Monday. Prior to this, the states of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang have declared a state public holiday on Nov 18.

These are all Pakatan Harapan-led state governments.

Malaysians will cast their votes on Nov 19 and this time, only Perak, Pahang and Perlis are holding their state polls simultaneously with GE15.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will study the proposal to declare a special public holiday on Nov 18.