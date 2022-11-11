Abg Jo: New i-Cats University College campus at Kpg Trombol to begin construction in 2023

KUCHING (Nov 11): The construction of a new i-Cats University College campus near Kampung Trombol, Telaga Air here will begin construction next year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Abang Johari said the construction of the new campus aims to offer more educational opportunities to Sarawakians regardless of race.

“We chose Trombol because it is located by the sea – we also want students to have a little fun with the sea breeze. If we only study, we get bored,” he said during the ‘Program Randau Belia Islam’ at the Islamic Complex Hall here.

Abang Johari said the cost of the new campus was fully borne by the state government, which has allocated over RM200 million for its construction, as it has its own income to develop the state.

“Since I became the leader, Sarawak’s income has doubled. During my 40-year career as a leader, the highest state income I saw was RM6 billion but today, it is worth RM10 billion.

“That is why I dare to build a new campus in Kampung Trombol because we already have the money,” he said.

Abang Johari said with the completion of the new campus, it will provide more opportunities for people in Sarawak to acquire knowledge and skills.

He added as a result of the increase in the state’s income, the Sarawak government has taken over and now owns 100 per cent of the assets of Swinburne University Sarawak, Curtin University, Sarawak University of Technology in Sibu and has also upgraded i-Cats to a university college as well as improved the Sarawak Centre of Technical Excellence as a training centre.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha, Sarawak State Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin, Sarawak Islamic Religious Department director Khalidi Ibrahim and Sarawak Baitulmal Fund General Manager Datu Abg Mohd Shibli Abg Mohd Nailie.