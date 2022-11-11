Activist Voon slams Stampin candidates for arguing at Mile 3 fire site

KUCHING (Nov 11): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni has slammed two candidates for the Stampin parliamentary seat for arguing at the site of a fire at Mile 3 Maong Bazaar yesterday.

According to her, pointing fingers and turning the incident into a political publicity stunt was unbecoming of leaders in the community.

“It is shameful that politicians made a scene at the site of the fire incident,” she said in a statement today.

She said soon after the incident, a video went viral on WhatsApp showing Stampin incumbent Chong Chieng Jen from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Lo Khere Chiang engaging in a heated argument.

“A fire had started and the fire victims had suffered shock and property loss. Please be reminded that the fire incident site is not a campaign ground and it is very disappointing to see politicians pointing fingers at the scene instead of discussing matters properly to help the fire victims,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement the third floor of the premises, which is a shoplot apartment measuring about 167 square metres, was completely destroyed in the fire.

The second floor of the shoplot, which is a snooker centre, was 50 per cent damaged by the fire, while the coffeeshop on the ground floor remained intact.

The fire, which happened around noon, saw a 19-year-old suffer 30 per cent burns to his back.

He was renting the shoplot apartment together with four men and a woman.

The victim, who works in the area, was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services.