Amidst packed GE15 campaign, SUPP’s Jeffrey Phang makes time for son’s birthday

MIRI (Nov 11): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Miri candidate Jeffrey Phang took time off from his packed 15th General Election (GE15) campaign to celebrate his son’s seventh birthday on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, he said despite a whirlwind of campaigning on the ground, he treasured the quality albeit fleeting time spent with his family.

He said his son turned seven and the family got together briefly to celebrate his birthday at home with a cake of his son’s favourite character from Transformers, Bumblebee.

“In the midst of all that, I am thankful for every bit of time I get to spend with my family – even if it’s for short moments. My darling son, Happy Birthday! Papa loves you, son!” he wrote.