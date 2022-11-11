Awg Tengah: PH did not care about Sarawak when it was federal government

MUKAH (Nov 11): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did not care about the needs of the people of Sarawak when they were the federal government, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said that in addition to many important projects being cancelled, the PH government then also did not provide special provisions for the surveying of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in Sarawak.

“During the 22 months that PH has been in power, there has been no provision for land surveying for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

He was speaking during the land little deed presentation ceremony for Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code (Agriculture) for the Jalan Matadeng Selangau Area (Area 1) and the Temporary Occupancy License for the Village Expansion Scheme (SPK) in Kuala Balingian here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi and Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine.

Awang Tengah stressed that land surveying, especially related to NCR, is a necessity and right of the people of Sarawak.

He said the state government since the 60s until 2010 has never failed to survey NCR land.

However, he added that the surveying efforts became much faster under the second NCR measurement initiative that started in 2010 until now.

Thus, the state government, led by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), has proven that it never ignored the wishes and needs of the people of Sarawak, he said.

Meanwhile, when speaking at a press conference, Awang Tengah said that GPS has a good momentum to win the 15th General Election (GE15).

“What is important is that the momentum should continue until the last day before the casting of votes on November 19,” he said.

Through his observations, he said Sarawakians have high hopes, and trust in GPS and the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue to lead the state.