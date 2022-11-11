Chong challenges Lo to debate over roles of local council, MP

KUCHING (Nov 11): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has challenged Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang to debate over the roles of a local council and a Member of Parliament (MP).

Chong, who is defending his Stampin parliamentary seat in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), has thrown the challenge to Lo after both engaged in a heated exchange during a fire incident at 3rd Mile, Maong Bazaar here on Thursday.

“We can sit down and I tell him (Lo) what is the role of MP. If he insists on his opinion, then we can have a debate on the role of MP and generally, how can we bring this country forward,” said Chong at a press conference at the state party’s headquarters here today.

Lo, who is Sarawak United Peoples’ Party’s (SUPP) Batu Kitang assemblyman, has been nominated as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in Stampin for the coming GE15.

On Thursday, during a fire incident at 3rd Mile, Maong Bazaar, Chong got agitated over what he felt was a seemingly nonchalant reaction from Lo who both arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Chong claimed that Lo seemed to be more occupied with providing live updates on his phone rather than providing assistance at the scene as MPP chairman.

Lo, on the other hand, felt the Stampin incumbent had intentionally engaged in provocative behaviour at the scene to disparage his contributions as a council chairman.

Meanwhile, on a separate matter, Chong asked the Sarawak Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg not to play ‘hide-and-seek’ for not disclosing their prime ministerial candidate publicly.

He said it is dangerous for GPS ‘to hold other parties to ransom’ with their intention to be the ‘kingmaker’ again to form the federal government after the parliamentary election.

Chong reminded that Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has the equal number of 18 MPs as GPS before the dissolution of Parliament and the former too can claim to be wanting to be a ‘kingmaker’ with their demands.

“Thus, I urge Sarawakians to give Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition a strong mandate to form a simple-majority federal government so that we will not kowtow to the demands of these so-called ‘kingmaker’ parties,” said Chong.

He also said Umno is the natural partner for GPS to form the federal government after the general election.

Nonetheless, Chong said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be coming to Kuching tomorrow (Saturday) to launch their ‘Tawaran Harapan’ manifesto with matters concerning Sarawak.