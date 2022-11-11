SESB: Dangerous to put campaign materials on electrical poles

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) urges all political parties that are contesting in the 15th General Election not to put up campaign materials such as party flags or banners on electrical poles, electrical supply boxes, substations and other electrical installations.

Its Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir. Idris Mohd Noor said installing campaign materials on any electrical units is dangerous and could cause electrocution.

“It could also cause electrical disturbances.

“SESB therefore would like to remind the public to be careful and not to forget one’s own safety during the campaign period,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Idris said such acts also violate the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447).

Meanwhile, Idris said the company will continue to monitor and will remove any campaign materials displayed near or on its electrical installation, especially those that pose danger.

The public are also advised to report to SESB if they see any situation that may threaten public safety or could affect electricity supply as a result of campaign materials placed or installed in electrical installations.

Complaints or information can be channeled directly to SESB Careline at 15454, 088-515000 or WhatsApp 019-852 5427.