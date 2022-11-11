DAP Sibu candidate lists 5 focus areas in his manifesto

SIBU (Nov 11): DAP Sibu candidate Oscar Ling said he will focus on five areas which are contained in his own manifesto if re-elected MP for Sibu.

They are Sarawak rights, education, health care, youth and democracy.

On Sarawak rights, he said PH would do something to resolve problems faced by Sarawak and Sabah by formulating and reviewing with the aim of decentralising power and even more revenue to the state.

This would help Sarawak to have the same development pace as states in Peninsular Malaysia.

On education, he said he would work to make Sibu an education hub in Sarawak and to make education one of the hearts of the new economy in Sibu.

He also said he would fight for health care facilities such as heart and cancer centres at the main towns and cities in Sarawak such as Sibu and Miri.

“Health care is also a part of the PH manifesto. We are going to add heart centre cancer centres in central and northern Sarawak,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

For the youth, he said he would help to formulate economic plans for the youths.

On democracy, he said he would ensure that democracy is alive in Malaysia, and to build Malaysia that is people-focus.

Ling also said he had helped to implement several projects in Sibu when he was part of the government from 2018 to 2019.

He helped to build a car park at Sibu Hospital that could accommodate 124 cars to resolve the parking issue at the hospital.

“Phase 2 of the parking space project for Sibu Hospital has been approved this year. It will be implemented soon,” he said.

Ling said he would provide such ‘report card’ to members of the public.

Banting assemblyman and organising secretary of DAP Selangor Lau Weng San were also present at the press conference.