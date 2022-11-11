Doris finds positive response on campaign trail, says voters seek development under GPS

KUCHING (Nov 10): Campaign efforts by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Sri Aman candidate Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie has received a positive response from constituents.

When contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday, Doris said there is much desire among the people for change.

“The feedback from the people on the ground seems positive. They want development and they want to move forward, and they want to get their votes in because they want development.

“GPS has been doing fine since the 12th state election, so the way forward now is to have the party as their vehicle to drive them forward.

“As I said before, we are not resting on our laurels – we are moving aggressively on the ground until 11.59pm on Nov 18,” said the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women’s chief.

On being a voice for women if she is elected, Doris said she would like to be the voice for all Sri Aman folk.

She said her campaign seeks to create awareness among the locals of the importance of education, as well as a good understanding on GPS’ struggle and plans for Sarawakians.

“To me, education improvement in Sri Aman is done based on two aspects – infrastructure and holistically. Meaning that people must be educated not only in terms of academics but also creating awareness among the people of its importance.

“Since Sri Aman is identified as an agriculture hub for Sarawak, I think we need an agricultural university to be set up in Sarawak, based in Sri Aman. If not a university, then perhaps a college of sorts,” she said.

Doris said school infrastructure in Sri Aman also required improvements so that schools could be more conducive for learning.

She is in a four-cornered fight for the seat along with Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Wilson Entabang; incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat, who is standing as an independent; and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Naga Libau @ Tay Wei Wei from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).