Doris: Open debates just for show, reaching out to people more important

KUCHING (Nov 11): Holding open political debates are more about putting on a show and not actually helping the people, opined Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Sri Aman candidate said the most important thing for a candidate to do is to reach out to the people on the ground.

“I think debating and things like that are only rhetoric. The most important thing is to reach out to people on the ground. You debate until the ‘cows come home’ it will not help the people of Sri Aman.

“The most important thing is to reach out to the people on the ground, help them out. You debate for what? It’s just rhetoric.

“You see what the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did. How the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders debated and put on a show. What did they do in the end? (Their administration) lasted for 22 months,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Doris was responding to PKR candidate Naga Libau @ Tay Wei Wei’s invitation to Sri Aman parliamentary seat candidates to engage in a public debate.

In a Facebook post, Tay had invited Doris, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Wilson Entabang, and incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat, who is contesting as an independent, to openly debate the offers and future each of them can give should they be elected Sri Aman MP.

He said the debate would allow the voices of all four candidates to be heard by all Sri Aman folk.

He added this would in turn enable them to decide who is the best person to lead Sri Aman.