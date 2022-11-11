Dr Annuar dismisses PH claim that a vote for GPS is a vote for Umno or BN

KUCHING (Nov 10): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has rubbished the so-called Pakatan Harapan (PH) statement that equates a vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to a vote for Umno/BN (United Malays National Organisation/Barisan Nasional).

He described the statement, which had been circulated through WhatsApp, as a mere political ploy.

“I have also received it. But let me ask them, how true and how not true is it they also have Zahid Hamidi and Anwar Ibrahim?

“Nobody knows right. Anybody knows? I can always say that to them.

“Can you tell me how true is that. Can you disprove to me that there is no secret agreement between them?

“And here we are, you said we have an agreement with Umno,” he told reporters after an official visit to SK Serembu in Bau yesterday when asked to comment on the statement.

He was referring to talks that there was a secret talk between PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on a unity government after this 15th general election.

He said on top of that, the statement also said if you vote GPS, you vote Umno and release Najib (jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak).

“Come on, we have rule of law, we have separation of power. GPS got nothing to do with the court decision. How can GPS release somebody in jail?

“The statement is totally misleading. Because there is no issue so they create issues. But the more they create issues the more they have knocks on their heads,” he added.

Dr Annuar said aside from that, the pardon is by the King, not by GPS, and asked which government has released a prisoner from jail.

“They (PH) have already created precedent. Are they or not they?” he added.

Also present were Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Puncak Borneo GPS candidate Datuk Willie Mongin.