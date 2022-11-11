Fadillah skeptical on supposed pact between Anwar, Zahid to join forces post-GE15

KUCHING (Nov 11): Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on Friday expressed scepticism over a recent claim that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi will form a coalition government between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) after the 15th general election (GE15).

While he did not rule out the possibility of BN working with other coalitions, the senior vice president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) said he cannot see such a tie garnering support.

“That is their right. As far as Sarawak is concerned, we want to determine the policy at the federal level which is to form a stable government.

“But if BN wants to work with PH, I think another occasion will happen again – which is instability,” he said when met by reporters while campaigning in Satok here today.

Fadillah was responding to a claim by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that BN will work together with PH after GE15.

The caretaker Senior Works Minister pointed out a tie-up between Zahid and Anwar post-GE15 would lead the nation back to square one.

“Firstly, in BN itself there are those who support and those who do not. Then things like this will cause political unrest again, just like what is happening now. So choose GPS to ensure stability – don’t think about other parties. Only GPS will be able to stabilise our national politics,” he said.

On Monday, Zahid did not rule out the possibility of BN working with other coalitions if it fails to form a majority government after GE15, saying BN was ready for “whatever method” as long as it could form a politically-stable government.

Muhyiddin on the other hand said Umno would work with PH after the polls if it lacked the supported needed to form the government on its own – a sentiment echoed by Dr Mahathir who had previously made the same point on Anwar and Zahid cooperating.

Muhyiddin said the pact was to ensure Anwar would help dismiss Zahid’s court cases and to free former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak from jail in exchange for their support for Anwar to become the next prime minister.

However, the PKR president refuted the claim in a recent political ceramah.