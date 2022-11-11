Fight for Sabah’s rights does not lie in party logo – Ewon

PENAMPANG (Nov 11): The effort to fight for Sabah’s rights does not lie in the logo of any political party, but is seen through the party’s leadership.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Penampang parliamentary seat Datuk Ewon Benedick who is also the incoming president of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), said that a party that does not use its own logo to contest in the 15th General Election (GE15) should not be accused of not fighting for the rights of Sabah.

“The question of using the party’s own logo does not arise and it is not a factor to determine who is fighting for the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Without looking at the logo, UPKO and other component parties in PH are fighting for Sabah’s right. We are the ones who went to court to claim the 40 percent rights, as stated in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

“Thus, those who use their respective logos in GE15, I don’t see their struggle reaching the court. If it comes to fighting in the State Legislative Assembly, Parliament or in media statements, in the party, that’s all we do,” he explained to the media after campaigning at Kampung Timpangoh Laut near here on Friday.

Ewon commented on the statement that UPKO sacrificed its own logo in GE15 and did not fight for Sabah’s rights.

“We also want to see a party that uses its own logo, what is their approach? Do they fight bravely enough or only talking in the media, talking in their campaign? How will the people of Sabah get the results if they don’t bring it up to the court?” he asked.

According to Ewon, whether to use their own logo or a coalition, it is not the issue, but the approach used in fighting for Sabah’s rights is more important.

Asked about the proposal of declaring November 18 as a public holiday, Ewon welcomed the suggestion to ensure those staying outside their voting district will have time to come home.

He also suggested that paid leave be given to workers, especially the private sector, to give space to voters to fulfill their responsibilities.