GE15: Not necessary for PAS candidates to declare assets, says Abdul Hadi

MARANG (Nov 11): PAS said today there was no necessity for its candidates to declare their assets ahead of the 15th general election (GE15).

Its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party’s decision not to declare assets does not mean it was not transparent, adding that besides being a waste of effort, it was not an urgent matter.

However, he added that PAS will not oppose any of its candidates from doing so.

“Declaration of assets cannot be done in these two weeks (of campaign period). In any case, the people are already familiar with their own localities, so why the need to publicise (our) assets?

“We (Pas candidates and leaders) don’t have much anyway, others are declaring millions… for us, it is (only) hundreds of thousands and not even a million,” he said here today.

In another development, Abdul Hadi said the issue of its MPs recording low attendance for Parliament sittings, as being played by rival parties will have no effect on support for PN in GE15.

He said Parliament attendance cannot be seen as the same as attending lessons in school as they both had different systems. – Bernama